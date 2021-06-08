Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi Purezidenti omusya.

Purezidenti Yoweri Museveni yatoorana Owek.Maj.Rtd Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi we (VP) omusya.
Jessica Alupo naaza omubigyere bya Edward Ssekandi.
Ogu akakoraho nka Minista w’eby’obwegyese omu kabineeti ey’omwaka 2011-2016.
Orukarara rwa minista abasya nirworu ahansi aha;
I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below:
- H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO;
(MAJ.RTD)
- Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ HON. ROBINAH
And Leader of Government NABBANJA;
Business in Parliament
- 1st Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. REBECCA
Minister for East African KADAGA;
Community Affairs
- 2nd Deputy Prime Minister ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;
& Deputy Leader of Gov’t
Business in Parliament
- 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. LUKIA
Minister without Port-folio NAKADAMA;
- Minister of Education and ─ HON. MUSEVENI
Sports JANET KATAAHA;
- Minister, Office of the President─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA
(Presidency) BABALANDA;
- Minister, Office of the President─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;
(Security)
- Minister, Office of the President─ DR. MUSENERO
Serviced by the State House MONICA;
Comptroller, in charge of Science,
Technology and Innovation
- Minister for Kampala Capital ─ HAJATI MISI
City and Metropolitan Affairs KABANDA;
- Minister, Office of the Prime ─ RT. HON. KASULE
Minister (General Duties) LUMUMBA;
- Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA
THOMAS;
- Minister, Office of the Prime ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;
Minister (Relief, Disaster
Preparedness & Refugees
- Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI
KITUTU;
- Minister of Agriculture, Animal ─ HON. FRANK
Industry and Fisheries TUMWEBAZE;
- Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA
KIWANUKA;
- Minister of Defence and ─ HON.VINCENT
Veterans Affairs SSEMPIJJA
BAMULANGAKI;
- Minister of Energy and Minerals─ HON. RUTH
Development NANKABIRWA;
- Minister of Finance, Planning ─ HON. MATIA
And Economic Development KASAIJA;
- Minister of Foreign ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;
Affairs
- Minister of Gender, Labour ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;
And Social Development
- Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG;
- Minister of Information, ─ DR. CHRIS
Communications Technology BARYOMUNSI;
And National Guidance
- Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA
OTAFIRE;
- Minister of Justice and ─
Constitutional Affairs
- Minister of Lands, Housing ─ HON. JUDITH
And Urban Development NABAKOBA;
- Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL
MAGYEZI;
- Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI
MUKASA;
- Minister of Tourism, Wildlife ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;
And Antiquities.
- Minister of Trade, Industry and ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;
Cooperatives
- Minister of Water and ─ HON. CHEPTORIS
Environment MANGUSHO
- Minister of Works and ─ GEN. KATUMBA
Transport WAMALA;
MINISTERS OF STATE:
Office of the President:
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. PETER OGWANG;
President (Economic Monitoring)
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE;
President (Ethics and Integrity)
Office of the Vice President:
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. MUTASINGWA
Vice President DIANA NANKUNDA;
Office of the Prime Minister:
- Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. ANYAKUN
The Prime Minister (Relief, ESTHER DAVINIA;
Disaster Preparedness and
Refugees)
- Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY
The Prime Minster (Northern GRACE FREEDOM; Uganda)
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;
Prime Minister (Karamoja)
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;
Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle
-Rwenzori Region)
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU
Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;
- Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-
Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
- Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA
Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;
(Agriculture)
- Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA
Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;
(Animal Industry)
- Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;
Animal Industry and Fisheries
(Fisheries)
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:
- Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI
JACKSON;
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
- Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;
And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON
- Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;
And Veteran Affairs (Veteran
Affairs)
Ministry of East African Affairs
- Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;
East African Affairs
Ministry of Education and Sports
- Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO
And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;
- Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU
And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;
- Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS
And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;
Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:
- Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI
Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;
- Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;
Minerals Development (Minerals)
Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:
- Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY
Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;
Development (General Duties)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS
Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;
Development (Planning)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;
Planning and Economic
Development (Privatization and
Investment)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE
Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;
Development (Micro-Finance)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
- Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM
Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;
- Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;
Affairs (Regional Affairs)
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;
Labour and Social Development
(Gender and Culture)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI
Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;
(Youth and Children Affairs)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;
Labour and Social Development
(Employment and Industrial
Relations)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;
Labour and Social Development
(Disability Affairs)
- Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;
Labour and Social Development
(Elderly Affairs)
Ministry of Health:
- Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA
(General Duties) KAWOYA;
- Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET
(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA
Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:
- Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE
Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO
National Guidance
Ministry of Internal Affairs:
- Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;
Internal Affairs
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:
- Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE
Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;
Metropolitan
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;
Housing and Urban Development (Housing)
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Urban Development)
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Lands)
Ministry of Local Government:
- Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA
Local Government RUSOKE;
Ministry of Public Service:
- Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY
Public Service MUGASA
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:
- Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;
Wildlife and Antiquities
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME
Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;
(Cooperatives)
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;
Industry and Cooperatives
(Industry)
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET
Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;
(Trade)
Ministry of Water and Environment:
- Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;
And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR
- Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI
And Environment (Water)
Ministry of Works and Transport:
- Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;
And Transport (Works)
- Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA
And Transport (Transport) FRED
SPECIAL ENVOY:
- RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA
SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:
- HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES
- HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – LANDS
- PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – ECONOMIC
AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION
- HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – KAMPALA
- GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – SECURITY NRM SECRETARIAT:
- HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
- HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
- HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER
NRM
SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE
NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT