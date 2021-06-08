Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi Purezidenti omusya.

Purezidenti Yoweri Museveni yatoorana Owek.Maj.Rtd Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi we (VP) omusya.

Jessica Alupo naaza omubigyere bya Edward Ssekandi.

Ogu akakoraho nka Minista w’eby’obwegyese omu kabineeti ey’omwaka 2011-2016.

Orukarara rwa minista abasya nirworu ahansi aha;

I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below:

H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO;

(MAJ.RTD) Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ HON. ROBINAH

And Leader of Government NABBANJA;

Business in Parliament 1st Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. REBECCA

Minister for East African KADAGA;

Community Affairs 2nd Deputy Prime Minister ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;

& Deputy Leader of Gov’t

Business in Parliament 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. LUKIA

Minister without Port-folio NAKADAMA; Minister of Education and ─ HON. MUSEVENI

Sports JANET KATAAHA; Minister, Office of the President─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA

(Presidency) BABALANDA; Minister, Office of the President─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;

(Security) Minister, Office of the President─ DR. MUSENERO

Serviced by the State House MONICA;

Comptroller, in charge of Science,

Technology and Innovation Minister for Kampala Capital ─ HAJATI MISI

City and Metropolitan Affairs KABANDA; Minister, Office of the Prime ─ RT. HON. KASULE

Minister (General Duties) LUMUMBA; Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA

THOMAS; Minister, Office of the Prime ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;

Minister (Relief, Disaster

Preparedness & Refugees Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI

KITUTU; Minister of Agriculture, Animal ─ HON. FRANK

Industry and Fisheries TUMWEBAZE; Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA

KIWANUKA; Minister of Defence and ─ HON.VINCENT

Veterans Affairs SSEMPIJJA

BAMULANGAKI; Minister of Energy and Minerals─ HON. RUTH

Development NANKABIRWA; Minister of Finance, Planning ─ HON. MATIA

And Economic Development KASAIJA; Minister of Foreign ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;

Affairs Minister of Gender, Labour ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;

And Social Development Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG; Minister of Information, ─ DR. CHRIS

Communications Technology BARYOMUNSI;

And National Guidance Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA

OTAFIRE; Minister of Justice and ─

Constitutional Affairs Minister of Lands, Housing ─ HON. JUDITH

And Urban Development NABAKOBA; Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL

MAGYEZI; Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI

MUKASA; Minister of Tourism, Wildlife ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;

And Antiquities. Minister of Trade, Industry and ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;

Cooperatives Minister of Water and ─ HON. CHEPTORIS

Environment MANGUSHO Minister of Works and ─ GEN. KATUMBA

Transport WAMALA;

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. PETER OGWANG;

President (Economic Monitoring) Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE;

President (Ethics and Integrity)

Office of the Vice President:

Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. MUTASINGWA

Vice President DIANA NANKUNDA;

Office of the Prime Minister:

Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. ANYAKUN

The Prime Minister (Relief, ESTHER DAVINIA;

Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees) Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY

The Prime Minster (Northern GRACE FREEDOM; Uganda) Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;

Prime Minister (Karamoja) Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;

Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle

-Rwenzori Region) Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU

Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER; Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-

Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA

Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;

(Agriculture) Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA

Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;

(Animal Industry) Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;

Animal Industry and Fisheries

(Fisheries)

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI

JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;

And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;

And Veteran Affairs (Veteran

Affairs)

Ministry of East African Affairs

Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;

East African Affairs

Ministry of Education and Sports

Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO

And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM; Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU

And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU; Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT; Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;

Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY

Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;

Development (General Duties) Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS

Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;

Development (Planning) Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and

Investment) Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM

Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO; Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture) Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI

Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs) Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

Labour and Social Development

(Employment and Industrial

Relations) Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

Labour and Social Development

(Disability Affairs) Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

Labour and Social Development

(Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA

(General Duties) KAWOYA; Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET

(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE

Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO

National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;

Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE

Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;

Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;

Housing and Urban Development (Housing) Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Urban Development) Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA

Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY

Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;

Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME

Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;

(Cooperatives) Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

Industry and Cooperatives

(Industry) Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET

Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;

(Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;

And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

And Environment (Water)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

And Transport (Works) Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA

And Transport (Transport) FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY: RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – LANDS PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – ECONOMIC

AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – KAMPALA GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – SECURITY NRM SECRETARIAT: HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER

NRM

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE

NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT