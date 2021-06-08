Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi Purezidenti omusya.

Purezidenti Yoweri Museveni yatoorana Owek.Maj.Rtd Jessica Alupo kuba omuhwezi we (VP) omusya.

Jessica Alupo naaza omubigyere bya Edward Ssekandi.

Ogu akakoraho nka Minista w’eby’obwegyese omu kabineeti ey’omwaka 2011-2016.

Orukarara rwa minista abasya nirworu ahansi aha;

I hereby inform the country that By virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below:

  1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO;
    (MAJ.RTD)
  2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister ─ HON. ROBINAH
    And Leader of Government NABBANJA;
    Business in Parliament
  3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. REBECCA
    Minister for East African KADAGA;
    Community Affairs
  4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;
    & Deputy Leader of Gov’t
    Business in Parliament
  5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and ─ HON. LUKIA
    Minister without Port-folio NAKADAMA;
  6. Minister of Education and ─ HON. MUSEVENI
    Sports JANET KATAAHA;
  7. Minister, Office of the President─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA
    (Presidency) BABALANDA;
  8. Minister, Office of the President─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI;
    (Security)
  9. Minister, Office of the President─ DR. MUSENERO
    Serviced by the State House MONICA;
    Comptroller, in charge of Science,
    Technology and Innovation
  10. Minister for Kampala Capital ─ HAJATI MISI
    City and Metropolitan Affairs KABANDA;
  11. Minister, Office of the Prime ─ RT. HON. KASULE
    Minister (General Duties) LUMUMBA;
  12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA
    THOMAS;
  13. Minister, Office of the Prime ─ HON. ONEK HILARY;
    Minister (Relief, Disaster
    Preparedness & Refugees
  14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI
    KITUTU;
  15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal ─ HON. FRANK
    Industry and Fisheries TUMWEBAZE;
  16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA
    KIWANUKA;
  17. Minister of Defence and ─ HON.VINCENT
    Veterans Affairs SSEMPIJJA
    BAMULANGAKI;
  18. Minister of Energy and Minerals─ HON. RUTH
    Development NANKABIRWA;
  19. Minister of Finance, Planning ─ HON. MATIA
    And Economic Development KASAIJA;
  20. Minister of Foreign ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO;
    Affairs
  21. Minister of Gender, Labour ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI;
    And Social Development
  22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG;
  23. Minister of Information, ─ DR. CHRIS
    Communications Technology BARYOMUNSI;
    And National Guidance
  24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA
    OTAFIRE;
  25. Minister of Justice and ─
    Constitutional Affairs
  26. Minister of Lands, Housing ─ HON. JUDITH
    And Urban Development NABAKOBA;
  27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL
    MAGYEZI;
  28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI
    MUKASA;
  29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife ─ HON. TOM BUTIME;
    And Antiquities.
  30. Minister of Trade, Industry and ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA;
    Cooperatives
  31. Minister of Water and ─ HON. CHEPTORIS
    Environment MANGUSHO
  32. Minister of Works and ─ GEN. KATUMBA
    Transport WAMALA;

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

  1. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. PETER OGWANG;
    President (Economic Monitoring)
  2. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE;
    President (Ethics and Integrity)

Office of the Vice President:

  1. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. MUTASINGWA
    Vice President DIANA NANKUNDA;

Office of the Prime Minister:

  1. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. ANYAKUN
    The Prime Minister (Relief, ESTHER DAVINIA;
    Disaster Preparedness and
    Refugees)
  2. Minister of State, Office of ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY
    The Prime Minster (Northern GRACE FREEDOM; Uganda)
  3. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;
    Prime Minister (Karamoja)
  4. Minister of State, Office of the ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO;
    Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle
    -Rwenzori Region)
  5. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. NAMUYANGU
    Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) KACHA JENNIFER;
  6. Minister of State, Office of the ─ HON. DR. ONGALO-
    Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) OBOTE;

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

  1. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. KYAKULAGA
    Animal Industry and Fisheries FRED BWIINO;
    (Agriculture)
  2. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA
    Animal Industry and Fisheries BRIGHT;
    (Animal Industry)
  3. Minister of State for Agriculture, ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN;
    Animal Industry and Fisheries
    (Fisheries)

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

  1. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI
    JACKSON;

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

  1. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH;
    And Veteran Affairs (Defence) JACOB MARKSON
  2. Minister of State for Defence ─ HON. OLERU HUDA;
    And Veteran Affairs (Veteran
    Affairs)

Ministry of East African Affairs

  1. Minister of State for ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA;
    East African Affairs

Ministry of Education and Sports

  1. Minister of State for Education ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO
    And Sports (Higher Education) JOHN CHRYSOSTOM;
  2. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU
    And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;
  3. Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS
    And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

  1. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI
    Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;
  2. Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;
    Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

  1. Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY
    Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;
    Development (General Duties)
  2. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS
    Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;
    Development (Planning)
  3. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;
    Planning and Economic
    Development (Privatization and
    Investment)
  4. Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE
    Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;
    Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

  1. Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM
    Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;
  2. Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;
    Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

  1. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;
    Labour and Social Development
    (Gender and Culture)
  2. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI
    Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;
    (Youth and Children Affairs)
  3. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;
    Labour and Social Development
    (Employment and Industrial
    Relations)
  4. Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;
    Labour and Social Development
    (Disability Affairs)
  5. Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;
    Labour and Social Development
    (Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

  1. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA
    (General Duties) KAWOYA;
  2. Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET
    (Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

  1. Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE
    Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO
    National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

  1. Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;
    Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

  1. Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE
    Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;
    Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

  1. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;
    Housing and Urban Development (Housing)
  2. Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;
    Housing and Urban
    Development (Urban Development)
  3. Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;
    Housing and Urban
    Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

  1. Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA
    Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

  1. Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY
    Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

  1. Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;
    Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

  1. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME
    Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;
    (Cooperatives)
  2. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;
    Industry and Cooperatives
    (Industry)
  3. Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET
    Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;
    (Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

  1. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;
    And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR
  2. Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI
    And Environment (Water)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

  1. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;
    And Transport (Works)
  2. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA
    And Transport (Transport) FRED
    SPECIAL ENVOY:
  3. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA
    SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

  1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
    ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES
  2. HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
    ADVISOR – LANDS
  3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
    ADVISOR – ECONOMIC
    AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION
  4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
    ADVISOR – KAMPALA
  5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
    ADVISOR – SECURITY NRM SECRETARIAT:
  6. HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY
    GENERAL NRM
  7. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY
    GENERAL NRM
  8. HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER
    NRM

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE
NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT

